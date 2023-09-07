Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Economy moving forward: Stats NZ data shows sales up by $6 billion

Julia Gabel
By
3 mins to read
Doctors are now calling for security guards with assaults on the rise, a unified election promise from three political parties and Jordie Barrett has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup opener against France. Video / NZ Herald

Sales across most of the country’s industries increased more than 3 per cent in the last quarter, while salaries and wages increased more than inflation.

An economist says the latest data from Stats NZ indicates

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business