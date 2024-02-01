Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Economists forecast NZ GDP growth will be better than expected

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Economic activity is on the up as shoppers carry bags in Queen St.

Economic activity is on the up as shoppers carry bags in Queen St.

New Zealand’s economic outlook has improved, with high net migration expected to drive stronger GDP growth this year, says Infometrics.

Inflation was also likely to be back within the Reserve Bank’s target band of 1-3

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business