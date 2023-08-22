Ebos profit surges, Seeka faces challenges, SkyCity praises NZ performance

It’s showtime for investors and big companies reporting financial results, and several major firms are revealing their results today.

Healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical company Ebos Group has kept delivering for shareholders with a 25 per cent increase in its bottom line, despite losing a $2 billion supply contract with Chemist Warehouse.

The New Zealand and Australian listed company made A$253.3 million ($273.5m) net profit for the year ended June 30, while underlying net profit - Ebos’ preferred measure - was up 23 per cent to A$281.8m.

Revenue lifted 14 per cent to A$12.2 billion ($13.2b).

Underlying earnings were up 33 per cent to A$582m ($628m) with growth in its healthcare and animal care divisions after acquisitions such as Superior Pet Food, and investing in a pet food manufacturing facility.

Ebos announced a dividend of 57 cents per share.

Casino and hotel giant SkyCity reported net profit after tax of $8m.

SkyCity Entertainment Group has entered a major turnaround phase, having pushed up revenue from last year’s $639m to $926.2m for the year to June 30 and ebit from $96m to $165.9m.

Last year’s $33.6m net loss after tax was converted into the $8m profit, resulting in dividend restoration from no payout last year to 6cps this year.

Gaming machine revenue of $231m rose an incredible 50 per cent, yet was still 11 per cent behind 2019′s figure, which the company said highlighted the softer recovery.

For the year ended June 30, SkyCity normalised group ebitda was $310.3 million.

The company said its New Zealand operations performed well with normalised ebitda of $291.9 million, which was up 127 per cent from the prior comparable period.

Listed produce company Seeka reported its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30.

It reported revenue of $212.7m, down 14 per cent on the six months to June 2022.

“Seeka’s financial performance was impacted by the large drop in kiwifruit yields in 2023,” chief executive Michael Franks said.