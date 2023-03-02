Eastland Port makes a case for containers after Cyclone Gabrielle

Eastland Port wants to get into the container trade after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region's roads. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne’s Eastland Port wants to run containers through the port while the region’s roading network is in a vulnerable state in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

As it stands, Eastland is the country’s second biggest log exporting port, handling 3 million tonnes of wood a year.

The port’s chief operating officer regional infrastructure Andrew Gaddum said getting containers into the port would be a game changer for many local businesses whose freight routes have been severely disrupted.

“We are currently working with the Government to get the necessary support to get it across the line,” Gaddum said.

Eastland Port had been in contact with a number of businesses who could make use of this service, he said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, and we want to see the blue highway get more use so our port can continue to be used as a lifeline asset and ultimately help get our communities back on their feet.

“It would also come with significant environmental benefits with ship freight emissions being less than 10 per cent of its road freight equivalent.”

Eastland is also looking at chartering the cargo ship Rangitata to run between Gisborne and Napier initially, with the potential to expand the service depending on customer demand.

