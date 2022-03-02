Dynamic Business: The special awards judging panels

Royal Reed is a partner at Meredith Connell and founder of Prestige Law. Photo / Supplied

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

Royal Reed

Royal Reed is a partner at Meredith Connell and founder of Prestige Law. She is an entrepreneur, public speaker, social media influencer and an OnBeingBold founder.

Royal completed legal studies in New Zealand, international policy studies in China, and negotiation skills and professional service firm management in America. She has developed an insight that is relevant to many businesses in their gaining and planning with the business needs of engaging with Asia.

She has been the source of Asian market insight for many organisations such as Kea New Zealand — where she serves on the global board. She also advises Luxury Network, Auckland Art Gallery, Land Information New Zealand and is a well-known face and name for Chinese migrants through her public speaking and media influencer career. Her vlogs, social media platforms, and live stream appearances have enjoyed a high volume of loyal fans. Royal represents younger ethnic women, whose voice will not be ignored forever.

Ranjna Patel ONZM

Ranjna Patel. Photo / Supplied

Ranjna Patel and her husband Kanti Patel set up the largest private primary health care provider in New Zealand, East Tamaki Healthcare in 1977, now known as Tamaki Health. In 2014, they founded Gandhi Nivas, a Family Harm initiative. She has won multiple awards including the Deloitte Top 200 Visionary Leader in 2016 and was awarded an ONZM in 2017. Ranjna sits on many advisory boards including Diversity Works NZ, the Mental Health Foundation, Global Women and the NZ Police National Ethnic Forum.

Simon Moutter

Simon Moutter. Photo / Supplied

Simon Moutter is best known for his time as managing director of Spark New Zealand between 2012 and 2019. He was responsible for the overall leadership and strategic direction of Spark which provides digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses. He led the reinvention of Telecom to Spark, to better reflect the fast-changing new world of digital services in which the business now operates.

He previously led Auckland International Airport as CEO for four years in which he transformed the customer experience and delivered a significant uplift in its growth trajectory. His leadership of Spark and Auckland Airport was recognised when he was named Chief Executive Officer of the Year in the 2017 Deloitte Top 200 Awards.

Today Simon is a board member and operating partner to three privately-owned companies — Smart Environmental, Agility CIS and Intellihub. He is a Commonwealth Bank director and chairs fashion start-up Designer Wardrobe.

Young Executive of the Year

Rob Campbell CNZM

Rob Campbell. Photo / Supplied

Rob Campbell is chair of the Health New Zealand interim board, SkyCity Entertainment, Tourism Holding, WEL Networks, Ara Ake and the NZ Rural Land Company.

He also holds the position of Chancellor at Auckland University of Technology.

Rob has over 30 years of experience in capital markets and has previously been a director of or advisor to a range of investment fund and private equity groups in New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and the United States of America.

In 2019, Rob was awarded a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit 2019 and received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Victoria University of Wellington.

Joan Withers

Joan Withers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Joan Withers spent over 25 years in the media industry, including as CEO of Fairfax NZ and The Radio Network, and has significant corporate governance experience. She currently chairs The Warehouse Group and a steering committee working to increase Maori and Pasifika students taking jobs in the health sector and is director of ANZ NZ, Sky Network TV, OnBeingBold and Origin Energy.

Joan was previously Chair of Auckland International Airport, Mercury NZ and TVNZ and held directorships on the boards of some of NZ's largest companies including Meridian Energy and Tourism Holdings. She is a former Deloitte Top 200 Chairperson of the Year (2015).

Liam Dann

Liam Dann. Photo / Babiche Martens

Liam is Business Editor at Large for the New Zealand Herald. He has been a journalist for nearly 30 years, covering business for more than 20.

He writes news, opinion pieces and commentary covering markets, economics and politics.

He is the host of the Market Watch video show and Money Talks podcast series at NZME. He has also worked in the banking sector in London and travelled extensively.

Sustainable Business Leadership

Katie Beith (adviser)

Katie Beith (adviser). Photo / Supplied

Katie Beith joined Forsyth Barr in November 2021 as Head of ESG. She was previously with the New Zealand Super Fund as a senior investment strategist for responsible investment. There she was a key contributor to driving the fund's Climate Change, revamped Sustainable Finance Strategy and international engagement programme. Katie has extensive experience in the international ESG community.

She is on the External Reporting Board's Stakeholder Advisory Panel (XRAP) and is a member of the NZ National Advisory Board for Impact Investing.