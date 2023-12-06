Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Dynamic Business: Professor Ilan Oshri: Speeding up the transformation

By Professor Ilan Oshri
5 mins to read
Professor Ilan Oshri. Photo / Chris Loufte

Professor Ilan Oshri. Photo / Chris Loufte

OPINION

The past decade has seen unprecedented digital transformation across the world as more businesses and organisations harness cutting-edge technology to improve sustainability and decrease negative environmental impacts.

Here in Aotearoa New Zealand, however, progress

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business