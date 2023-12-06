Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Dynamic Business: Fran O’Sullivan - taking an ambitious path to the future

Fran O'Sullivan
By
2 mins to read
New Zealand could be on a long and rewarding journey if "we are bold, but sensible and fair", Fran O'Sullivan says.

New Zealand could be on a long and rewarding journey if "we are bold, but sensible and fair", Fran O'Sullivan says.

The election of a new Government means new energy and the opportunity for business to play a greater role in shaping a prosperous New Zealand.

The Herald’s Dynamic Business report Accelerating Growth explores some options

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business