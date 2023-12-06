Dynamic Business: Fran O’Sullivan - taking an ambitious path to the future

New Zealand could be on a long and rewarding journey if "we are bold, but sensible and fair", Fran O'Sullivan says.

The election of a new Government means new energy and the opportunity for business to play a greater role in shaping a prosperous New Zealand.

The Herald’s Dynamic Business report Accelerating Growth explores some options New Zealand might pursue to get the country moving on an ambitious path.

This includes a challenge to New Zealand from leading United States businesswoman Indra Nooyi who was brought to Auckland last week by Air New Zealand.

Nooyi came with a delegation of globally rated businesspeople who suggested leaders here come up with their own plan to accelerate growth and retain more of our best and brightest.

In the short-term, Government-led actions which are critical to getting on top of the “cost of living” crisis must proceed at pace so that businesses can devise new strategies and embark on their own ambitious growth paths without being weighted down by the cost of excessive regulation.

As leading economist Cameron Bagrie points out, a major reset is starting. But the most important aspect will be taking the nation along for the ride for what could be a long and rewarding journey if we are bold but sensible and fair.

The Coalition Government has now got down to implementing its first 100 days agenda. Much of this is concentrated on clearing the decks. The Lake Onslow project has been canned and work on Auckland’s Light Rail and Let’s Get Wellington Moving projects are stopped. The Resource Management reforms will be repealed and fair pay agreements will go. There is much more.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ own agenda is critical, with its focus on public sector costs and legislation on the tax cuts package.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his external facing ministers, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters who holds the foreign affairs portfolio and his associate, Trade Minister Todd McClay, have signalled an ambitious offshore programme focused on driving up exports and cementing links with India, in particular, and traditional friends like the United States and Australia.

There is a significant opportunity for New Zealand to expand into newer, high-value areas — like green technologies, high-value sustainable agricultural exports and partnerships, space and education — but moving ahead requires insight into the changing global environment, and above all, ambition.

We are once again proud to showcase, in this report, the winners and finalists in the 2023 Deloitte Top 200 awards.

Enjoy the report.

Fran O’Sullivan, Executive Editor.