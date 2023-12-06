Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Dynamic Business: Artificial Intelligence at Apec CEO Summit

Fran O'Sullivan
By
8 mins to read
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman had this year’s Apec CEO Summit in thrall as he predicted AI would prove to be “the greatest leap forward of any of the big technological revolutions we’ve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business