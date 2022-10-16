Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dunedin, NZ firm Oritain raises $58m, launches wine proof-of-origin mark

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
CSI Wine: Otago tech company Oritain has partnered with winery Pyramid Valley to launch the world’s first guaranteed verification-of-origin mark for wine. Video / Supplied

CSI Wine: Otago tech company Oritain has partnered with winery Pyramid Valley to launch the world’s first guaranteed verification-of-origin mark for wine. Video / Supplied

Dunedin tech firm Oritain has launched a new proof-of-origin mark for wine, based on its "forensic" testing of trace elements.

Everything that is grown, reared or made absorbs a unique ratio of isotopes and trace

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business