Drones strike towers in Moscow’s business district

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the 'Moscow City' business district after a reported drone attack on Sunday. Photo / AP

Two skyscrapers in Moscow’s premier business district have been damaged by drone strikes that sparked a fireball and left charred holes in the side of the buildings, in the latest attack on the Russian capital.

