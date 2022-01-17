Joe Babich of Babich Wines died on Thursday. Photo / Michael Craig

West Auckland winemaker Joe Babich ONZM, son of the founder of the business which started 106 years ago, has died.

Joseph Frank Babich has been praised as a respected vintner and businessman, an early leader in contemporary winemaking practices in New Zealand.

He was the son of founder Josip and Mara Babich, and the company's executive director.

He died last Thursday after many decades heading what the business called New Zealand's most experienced family-owned winery.

He was born on October 10, 1940. He had been ill for 24 months.

In 2016, the successful business celebrated its centenary and noted then his significant influence: "For more than 50 years, Joe Babich has been the driving force behind Babich's innovative approach to winemaking," the company said.

David Babich, chief executive, said today: "Joe and my father Peter formed a 60-year partnership in growing the grapes and running Babich Wines. The success of the business was that very strong relationship because the two men had skills which complemented each other."

Peter Babich will be 90 this year, David Babich said.

The company paid further tribute to Joe Babich.

"After joining his father and brother in the family business in 1958, he became a highly respected winemaker and has been responsible for more than 35 outstanding vintages. His insight and ability has been recognised with numerous honours, including Chairman of Judges for the Air New Zealand Wine Awards, New Zealand Winemaker of the Year, the Sir George Fistonich Medal for Service to New Zealand Wine and the appointment as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015."

Babich Wines was founded by Josip Babich, born 1895 in Dalmatia, today's Croatia. In 1910, he emigrated to New Zealand to join his three bothers working digging and selling Kauri gum in the Far North. Joe Babich told the Herald some years ago that Josip Babich hated the gum digging work, horrible and hard "up to your waist in cold water in a swamp".

In 1911, the brothers put a deposit down on land in Henderson Valley which later became the centre of their operations and the family homestead with the winery and company headquarters.

In 1912, Josip Babich planted his first vineyard on a terrace above the Kaikino swamp gum field.

Three Babich generations, 2016: Peter, David, Peter aged 10, and Joe. Photo / Michael Craig

In 1958, Joe Babich joined Babich Wines and the business then expanded with an emphasis on table wine production.

In 1967, the vineyard was extended after a 24ha adjoining property was purchased. Muller Thurgau, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Pinotage vines were planted on the newly acquired land.

By 1978, a former fruit orchard was planted with Chardonnay vines and in 1980, Babich made its first export to Europe, sending wine to Germany - the highlight of Josip's winemaking career.

Josip Babich died aged 87 years in 1983.

In 2006, Joe Babich was 65 and said: "I don't feel like retiring at the moment."

His greatest extravagances at the time were vines.

He did not have a computer and while the grape yields were entered on somebody else's computer, he still kept a handwritten ledger, the Herald reported then.

Joe is survived by his wife Judy, their son André, his partner Magdalena and their daughter Stella. Andre joined his father, uncle, cousin, and colleagues in the family business in 2018 following 18 years with Macquarie Capital.

He is a grandson of the founder, Josip Babich, and a director of Babich Wines. He has said he is proud to continue the tradition of New Zealand's most experienced family-owned winery.

David Babich said today: "My uncle was remarkable because he had such an even temperament. He was always interested in what people thought. If we were doing a deal, his whole thing was about equity and fairness. Often in business, you don't have a person feeling that way. They're just interested in what they can get out of it. Joe was always about how can we form an enduring relationship."

Joe Babich's funeral will be at Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Dr, Henderson at 10am this Friday, followed by private interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Double vaccination passes are required to attend and the service will be streamed online.