Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Drinks manufacturer stumping up 17 times more for in-demand CO2

NZ Herald
Carbon dioxide is needed to carbonate drinks. Photo / 123rf

Carbon dioxide is needed to carbonate drinks. Photo / 123rf

A New Zealand-based beverage manufacturer says another price increase for carbon dioxide was passed through this week, to a cost about 17 times higher than April last year.

The manufacturer who asked not to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business