Drinkable Hokey Pokey: Lewis Road Creamery's latest flavour innovation

Lewis Road Creamery has taken inspiration from a Kiwi classic. Photo / Suppled

Lewis Road Creamery has turned New Zealand's favourite ice cream flavour into its latest flavoured milk drink.

The company today launched hokey pokey flavoured milk, digging deep into New Zealand history for inspiration.

The Kiwi affinity with hokey pokey stretches back two centuries when Dunedin confectioner William Hatton registered and patented the unique honeycomb flavour back in 1896.

"At Lewis Road we love nothing more than to celebrate the food history of New Zealand," says Lewis Road executive chair Prem Maan.

"And we also take pleasure in innovating and creating dairy that Kiwis just love to love. So, we thought why not combine the two?

"The result is the collision of quintessential Kiwi with a twist of Lewis Road magic. It's creamy, delicious and full of childhood memories."

The history of Lewis Road Creamery is far shorter than that of hokey pokey, but the company has quickly attracted a cult following among dairy fans since its launch in 2012.

In 2014, the company send the nation into a frenzy with the release of its fresh chocolate milk, which quickly sold out in stores.

The company has also had a few interesting collaborations over the years, most notably working with Griffins to develop a Gingernuts flavoured milk drink.

Lewis Road Creamery was been built on a smart marketing approach from the beginning, which is little surprise given it was founded by former Saatchi & Saatchi boss Peter Cullinane.

The question now is whether the latest offering will live up to the high bar set by the flavours which have come before.