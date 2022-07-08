Voyager 2021 media awards
Dr Sean Sweeney: Auckland City Rail Link - Eden Park test rugby shows why we need it

4 minutes to read
The CRL is now nearing the end of its tunnel construction phase. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Dr Sean Sweeney

OPINION:

What a great sight Eden Park was last weekend – more than 48,000 people packing the stands to watch a superb All Blacks performance against the Irish- although my Irish heritage left me feeling

