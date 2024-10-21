Coca-Cola is among the big US companies scheduled to report this week. Photo / 123RF
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday, retreating from Friday’s record-high closes and six straight weekly gains as Treasury yields rose and investors wary of high valuations awaited earnings from major companies.
“It’s not at all unusual for the market to want to take a little bit of a breather after six weeks of continually record highs,” said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 50.45 points, or 0.27%, to 18,540.01, boosted by the chip heavyweight Nvidia, which rose 4.14% to close at a record high of $US143.71 ($238.15).
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped as high as 4.17%, a 12-week high.
“The rise in the 10-year yield is causing confusion that maybe the economy is growing too rapidly and that employment remains too resilient,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
“As a result, the Fed might end up being slower to lower interest rates.”
On Friday, the Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs as all three major indexes posted a sixth consecutive week of gains, their longest winning streak this year.
Many rate-sensitive mega-cap technology stocks slipped. Tesla was down 0.84%.
After a fairly upbeat start to earnings season, the focus was on the 114 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report this week. These include Tesla, Coca-Cola and Texas Instruments.
Ahead of a busy week for earnings, some investors likely took some profits, according to analysts. David Laut, chief investment officer at Abound Financial, said the market was looking at how stretched valuations are.
Of companies that have reported so far, 83.1% beat earnings estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG on Friday.
Monday’s declines were broad, with almost all 11 major S&P 500 sectors in the red.
The rate-sensitive real estate sector dropped 2.08% as yields rose, while the technology sector was lifted by the jump in Nvidia.
The economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 1.61%.
Investors also looked ahead to the US presidential election, with polls showing chances improving for former US president Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.