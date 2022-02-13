Doves vs hawks as NZ stocks trade lower

New Zealand share prices opened weaker. Photo / File

New Zealand stocks took their lead from offshore markets to open weaker as a contest between the "hawks" and the "doves" played itself out on world markets.

By late morning the S&P/NZX50 index was down 118 points or 1 per cent at 12,055.

Futures market pricing suggested the Australian market was in for a 0.5 per cent decline when that market opens at noon.

Shares in Sky City dropped 12c or 4 per cent to $2.89 after the casino operator reported a pandemic-driven loss for its latest half-year of $33.7 million.

Power generator Contact Energy gained six cents or 0.7 per cent to $8.12 after reporting a 31 per cent lift in its six-month earnings.

Harbour Asset Management portfolio manager Shane Solly said the market was caught between the two influences in terms of monetary policy - as central banks weigh their response to sharply higher inflation - and in terms of the situation in Ukraine as Russian troop numbers continue to build up along the border.

"There's been no escalation in Ukraine and there is ongoing talk about the central banks and the need to tighten monetary conditions," Solly said.

"It's those who want to tighten - the hawks - versus the doves who warn against tightening too fast."

US consumer confidence data on Friday - which showed sentiment was at its lowest level in more than a decade - put the hawks on shaky ground and played into the dovish camp.

"It's the doves versus the hawks over what is happening in Ukraine and then with the central banks," Solly said.

Sky City's result reflected uncertainty surrounding the casino industry under the Omicron variant of Covid-19, while Contact's result appeared solid.

European and US sharemarkets were weaker on Friday.

In Europe, technology stocks fell the most, down 2.2 per cent in response to higher bond yields.

Germany's Dax index fell by 0.4 per cent and the UK FTSE index lost just 0.2 per cent.

US sharemarkets posted most of the session losses in early afternoon trade on fears of the conflict in Europe.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index was down 1.4 per cent, The S&P 500 index lost 1.9 per cent and the Nasdaq index fell 2.8 per cent.