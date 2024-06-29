Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How to stop shame tempting you into poor financial choices - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Many people feel they need to borrow to get the latest phone or car to keep up with their friends.

Many people feel they need to borrow to get the latest phone or car to keep up with their friends.

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Prior to that she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business