'Don't hire friends' - Expert's advice after TVNZ host departs

After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

By RNZ

An employment expert says the errors made in TVNZ's hiring of Kamahl Santamaria shows the danger of employing friends or former colleagues.

Documents released to the media show that in May, the then-Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi was told by TVNZ that the recruitment process had not been followed properly.

Santamaria quit in May after 32 days in the job, after a complaint was made over his behaviour towards a female colleague.

There have also been reports he acted inappropriately - including unwanted physical advances and sending lewd emails - while working for his previous employer Al Jazeera.

Santamaria had only started as the host on Breakfast on April 27, replacing John Campbell, who moved into a correspondent's role for 1 News.

TVNZ's head of news and current affairs, Paul Yurisich, had worked with Santamaria at Al Jazeera.

Employment specialist Max Whitehead said it serves as a warning to businesses.

"Don't hire friends.

"If you do, just say apologies, but I need you to go through a process, fill out these forms and please, I want you to go and front up to someone else for an interview so there's an independent party, and go through those sort of factors."

Whitehead said failing to vet a job candidate can be costly.

"It's a lesson for everybody. Be careful who you engage. And the other one is - nepotism.

"You know, giving jobs to your friends and relatives and people that you think can bypass the process. It's not on, and this certainly has cost TVNZ its reputation."

Yurisich is on leave during the review into recruitment practices.

- RNZ