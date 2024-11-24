United States President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could affect Australian and New Zealand agriculture, rural lending specialist Rabobank said in a report.
The bank said expected US policy shifts would create a “complex landscape” for the global food and agriculture trade.
The implications of these changes included potential disruptions to established trade relationships, shifts in export demand and rising costs for consumers and businesses alike – highlighting the delicate balance that will shape inflation, consumer behaviour and international trade dynamics.
At a macro level, the report says Trump’s return to the White House with a Republican majority signals a shift toward tax cuts, deregulation, high defence spending and tariffs, probably leading to higher inflation, slower gross domestic product growth and increased budget deficits.
Trump has repeatedly talked about a 10-20% universal tariff, possibly a 60% tariff on Chinese imports and even 100% on Chinese electric vehicles imported from Mexico.