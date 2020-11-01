Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Four policy plans US stock investors are watching

6 minutes to read

Investors expect the policies put into motion by Donald Trump or Joe Biden following the election will reverberate across the US equities market. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Richard Henderson, Colby Smith and Eric Platt

Investment banks have produced reams of research, created complex models and scrutinised polls in an attempt to predict exactly how the US election will reshape the country's stock market.

French bank BNP Paribas this week

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.