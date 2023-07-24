Voyager 2023 media awards

Don Brash: Reserve Bank should be empowered to change fuel tax rates

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
Former Reserve Bank governor, National and Act Party leader Don Brash is worried about the differing effects interest rate hikes have on people. Photo / Mead Norton

Former Reserve Bank governor Don Brash says the Government should consider empowering the Reserve Bank to tackle inflation by lifting fuel taxes.

Acknowledging the fact interest rate hikes affect people in very different ways, Brash

