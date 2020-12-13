Website of the Year

Business

Documents reveal 600 staff at HSBC, Standard Chartered are Chinese Communist Party members

5 minutes to read

The disclosure raises concerns about the independence of major organisations. Photo / Getty Images

By: Ben Gartside, Jack Hazlewood and Juliet Samuel

Hundreds of senior employees at British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered have been members of the Chinese Communist Party, according to documents seen by the Daily Telegraph.

The lists show that at least 335 HSBC

