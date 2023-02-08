Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Disney to axe 7000 jobs in $8.7 billion cost-cutting plan

Financial Times
2 mins to read
Walt Disney Company chief executive Bob Iger (left) and Mickey Mouse face challenges in a ruthless streaming environment. Photo / Getty Images

Walt Disney Company chief executive Bob Iger (left) and Mickey Mouse face challenges in a ruthless streaming environment. Photo / Getty Images

Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced plans to cut the company’s workforce by 7000, or about 3 per cent, as part of a broad restructuring he said would save $5.5 billion (NZ$8.7b) over the next

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business