Disney is bringing employees back four days a week

New York Times
3 mins to read
“Nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe and create with peers that comes from being physically together” - returning Disney CEO Robert Iger. Photo / Getty Images

Starting on March 1, the Walt Disney Company will require employees to report to the office four days a week, a relatively strict policy among large companies.

Robert Iger, who came out of retirement in

