Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Did construction of four new Glen Eden apartments breach power line regulations?

6 minutes to read
Developer Emenuwal Chandra outside a set of flats on Pleasant Rd in Glen Eden, Auckland which have been delayed for months. Photo / Alex Burton

Developer Emenuwal Chandra outside a set of flats on Pleasant Rd in Glen Eden, Auckland which have been delayed for months. Photo / Alex Burton

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Did the construction of four new Glen Eden apartments breach rules about proximity to power lines when scaffolding was erected too close to the overhead wires, potentially causing a safety risk?

Answering that question is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.