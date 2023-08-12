Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Diana Clement: A high interest rate means more bang for your savings buck

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
“The average five-year term deposit rate was last this high in 2014, while average one, two, three and four-year rates are at their highest in at least 10 years.”

“The average five-year term deposit rate was last this high in 2014, while average one, two, three and four-year rates are at their highest in at least 10 years.”

OPINION

Savings rates used to be so negligible they were barely worth writing about. For savers, at least. People relying on term deposit returns to eke out their income really struggled.

With inflation at record

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business