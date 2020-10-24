Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: The truth about buy now pay later

4 minutes to read

Spending on credit cards has plummeted in part thanks to Kiwis' love of BNPL. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Buy now pay later (BNPL) or credit card? The younger you are the more likely you'll choose the Afterpay, Layby or other BNPL provider where you pay the item off with four equal payments,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.