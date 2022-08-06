Voyager 2021 media awards
Diana Clement: The tell-tale signs of financial abuse

4 minutes to read
International research shows when there are forms of domestic violence happening, there is almost always economic abuse at the same time. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By
Diana Clement

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

OPINION:

Family violence often focuses on physical acts. What's often not discussed is financial or economic abuse. It's widespread in New Zealand and is the basis of a campaign by social lender Good to raise awareness.

