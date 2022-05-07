Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: The end of cash is nigh

4 minutes to read
Cash is on its way out. Photo / Getty Images

Cash is on its way out. Photo / Getty Images

Diana Clement
By
Diana Clement

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

Goodbye cash. The folding stuff is on its way out. It won't be long before we don't have it at all, predicts New Zealand futurist and company director Melissa Clark-Reynolds of the NZ Centre for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.