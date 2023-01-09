Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: The coolest idea to beat inflation

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
The trick is to buy in bulk when food is cheap and freeze leftover ingredients and meals before they go off. Photo / 123RF

The trick is to buy in bulk when food is cheap and freeze leftover ingredients and meals before they go off. Photo / 123RF

This article was one of our best read stories of 2022.

As inflation bites, most New Zealanders are trying to save money at the supermarket. Your freezer is a perfect weapon for that. And it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business