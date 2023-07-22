Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Diana Clement: ‘I can’ are two of the most powerful words

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
The right attitude can make all the difference. Photo / 123rf

The right attitude can make all the difference. Photo / 123rf

Repeat after me. “I can.” Too often we limit ourselves by thinking “I can’t”, or “It won’t work” or myriad other negative phrases.

“I can” are two of the most powerful words in the English

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business