Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: How ethical is your KiwiSaver fund?

4 minutes to read
About $1.5 billion is being invested in fossil fuels alone through KiwiSaver funds. Photo / 123RF

About $1.5 billion is being invested in fossil fuels alone through KiwiSaver funds. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By
Diana Clement

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

Who knew that your KiwiSaver drives climate change more than individual actions such as driving or flying less, or going vegan?

Few people do, says Mindful Money founder Barry Coates.

"We're all aware we can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.