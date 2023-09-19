Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Developer battles Fletcher Building’s PlaceMakers over materials, alleged delays

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
A $335,000 debt has sparked court action and a bankruptcy application.

A $335,000 debt has sparked court action and a bankruptcy application.

A property developer has failed in court action against Fletcher Building’s PlaceMakers after a dispute which led to a subsidiary of the NZX and ASX-listed Australasian manufacturer putting caveats over titles to three properties.

Srinivas

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business