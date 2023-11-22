Huge new Mainfreight building owned by Goodman and shown in its half-year results investor presentation.

Huge new Mainfreight building owned by Goodman and shown in its half-year results investor presentation.

New Zealand’s largest NZX-listed industrial landlord has pushed up revenue but recorded a loss from a punishing $226.5m devaluation of its portfolio.

That pushed the bottom line into the red.

In the six months to September 30, Goodman Property Trust recorded a $153.4m loss, a turnaround from the previous corresponding period’s $48.8m profit.

Movement in fair value of investment properties was on the profit and loss account at $226.5m, compared to no change previously. Revenue rose from $104.6m to $119.5m and Goodman said there was more demand for its buildings.

The trust now owns properties valued at $4.7b and has a net lettable area of 1.1m square metres in New Zealand, of which 99.6 per cent is occupied on a weighted average lease term of 6.4 years.

It has recorded a 27 per cent rental uplift lately, leased 93,000sq m of space in the current 2024 financial year which finishes next March and says its top 10 tenants have leased 39 per cent of its portfolio.

Around 65 per cent of revenue is generated from Government or listed entities and around 35 per cent is from privately-owned tenants.

“Goodman’s exposure to privately owned customers with no form of security under their lease equates to less than 4 per cent of annual net property income,” its investor presentation showed.

Lately, it finished $228.1m of completions with an area of 61,451sq m.

“High occupancy levels, new development completions, continued rental growth and a lower tax expense have all contributed positively to a strong first half operating result,” the trust said today.

Chief executive James Spence said, “Goodman’s strong operating performance over the last six months reflects the resilience of the portfolio and customer demand for more efficient and sustainable logistics space, close to consumers.”

On the future, the trust warned of rising prices.

“High construction and financing costs continue to be a barrier to commencing new developments,” it said.

The focus remained on maintaining and growing cashflows.

Land previously owned by Villa Maria: Goodman plans a huge new hub.

“In consultation with iwi, master planning for Waitomokia 1 is well progressed,” the trust said of its plans for the ex-Villa Maria Estate land at 118 Montgomerie Rd, Māngere where it plans a huge new logistics and warehouse base worth around $500m.

That is its single largest development opportunity, according to previous chief executive John Dakin.

He said the business intended to create a high-quality long-term business park on what was once vineyards and where concerts and events were previously held.

“Hopefully we can do something that would make Sir George, the community, us and our customers proud and that we’ve done the right thing,” Dakin said referring to Villa Maria’s Sir George Fistonich.

Goodman struck a $75m deal for the site which caused some surprise, thought to be an extremely low price at the time and one Fistonich has objected to, via court action against receivers of Villa Maria’s parent.

Today, investors in the trust heard how far Goodman had got with its plans.

“Planning approval has now been lodged with [Auckland] Council and the first development is expected to commence in mid-2025,” the investor presentation on the NZX said.

Highbrook Business Park is valued at $2.1b, Savill Link at $525m, The Gate Industry Park at $283m and Westney Industry Park at $202m.

Units in the trust are trading around $2.13, down only 3 per cent annually so Goodman’s performance on the stock exchange has not been hit as hard as many other property businesses. Its market capitalisation is $2.9b.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 23 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.