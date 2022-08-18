Derivatives, better hydro boost Genesis earnings

Genesis Energy has reported a lift in its annual earnings. Photo / Supplied

Genesis Energy's operating earnings jumped 24 per cent to $440m in the June year - the top end of its guidance range - aided by favourable derivative contracts and good hydro generating conditions.

The result compared with ebitdaf of $355m in 2021 and was up 6 per cent up on an adjusted basis.

The power generator and retailer - just over half-owned by the Government - had earlier forecast ebitdaf of $430m to $440m for the year.

The revaluation of derivative contracts supported an increase in net profit to $222m, up from $31.7m a year earlier.

Genesis declared a steady final dividend of 8.9 cps, taking the total for 2022 to 17.6 cps.

"This represents continued value for shareholders while retaining capability for future investment," it said.

The company forecast its ebitdaf to be around $455m in the current year "subject to hydrological conditions, gas availability, and any material adverse events or unforeseeable circumstances."

Fixed price gas supply contracts and coal purchased well in advance of global supply issues had cushioned New Zealand's electricity system from price shocks seen elsewhere in the world, chief executive Marc England said.

"More recent rainfall has also added to a healthy level of hydro energy for the rest of 2022," he added.

England said the company remained on track to meet its science-based target of sustainably reducing 1.2m tonnes of annual carbon by 2025 compared to 2020.

Genesis operates the coal and gas-fired 953 megawatt Huntly Power Station - New Zealand's biggest by capacity.

England said emissions would fluctuate depending on the weather and demand-driven use of thermal generation.

He said as New Zealand transitioned to an even higher level of renewable electricity, thermal back-up would remain essential to maintain security of supply through the transition, even though it would be used less often.

"Our forecasts show New Zealand's electricity generation will be 96-98 per cent renewable by 2030, but there will still be times when it doesn't rain, the wind doesn't blow, and the sun doesn't shine."

Huntly can continue to provide security to the renewable electricity system day-to-day for the country's energy consumers to decarbonise over the long term, he said.

"However, the security Huntly provides needs to be supported by appropriate commercial agreements and market settings."

England said market reforms were being implemented overseas to secure back-up generation through the renewable transition.

In addition to Huntly, Genesis has the three dams that comprise the Tongariro Power Scheme in the North Island's central plateau and the three stations that comprise the Waikaremoana Power Scheme.

In the South Island it has Tekapo Power Scheme at the head of the Waitaki Valley.

It also has the Hau Nui Wind Farm in the Wairarapa and a 46 per cent interest in the Kupe oil and gas field off the south Taranaki coast.