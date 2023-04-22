Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Delving for cream beneath the froth: New watchdog chair marks Fonterra’s turnaround journey

By
9 mins to read
John Stevenson, chair of the Fonterra Cooperative Council, says the dairy heavyweight's performance is "pleasing, not outstanding". Photo / Supplied

John Stevenson, chair of the Fonterra Cooperative Council, says the dairy heavyweight's performance is "pleasing, not outstanding". Photo / Supplied

When you’re the watchdog keeping an eye on New Zealand’s biggest business, it stands to reason that the more information you get, the better you can do the job - right?

Not if the watchdog

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business