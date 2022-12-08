Deloitte Top 200: The specialist category judges

Ranjna, with husband Kanti, set up the East Tamaki Healthcare Business in 1977. Photo / Supplied

Young Executive of the Year Award

Barbara Chapman

Barbara Chapman. Photo / Supplied

Barbara is chair of NZME and Genesis Energy, a director of Fletcher Building and Bank of New Zealand, and is the deputy chair of The New Zealand Institute. She is a former CEO of ASB and serves as patron of the New Zealand Rainbow Tick Excellence Awards. Barbara was New Zealand Herald Business Leader of the Year in 2017 and the inaugural INFINZ Diversity and Inclusion Leader in 2018. She was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for services to business in the 2019 New Year Honours List. In 2021 Barbara chaired the APEC CEO Summit.

Liam Dann

Liam Dann. Photo / Babiche Martens

Liam Dann is Business Editor at Large for the New Zealand Herald. He has been a journalist for nearly 30 years, covering business for more than 20. He writes news, opinion pieces and commentary covering markets, economics and politics. He is the host of the Market Watch video show and Money Talks podcast series. He has also worked in the banking sector in London and travelled extensively.

Rob Campbell

Rob Campbell. Photo / Supplied

Rob is chair of Te Whatu Ora (HealthNZ), Ara Ake Ltd and NZ Rural Land Company. He is chancellor at Auckland University of Technology. Rob has more than 30 years experience in capital markets and has been a director of or advisor to a range of investment fund and private equity groups in New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and the US.

In 2019, he was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit 2019 (CNZM) and received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Victoria University of Wellington. He holds a BA with first class honours in economic history and political science and a Master of Philosophy in economics.

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award

Ranjna Patel

Ranjna Patel. Photo / Supplied

Ranjna, with husband Kanti, set up the East Tamaki Healthcare Business in 1977.

Tamaki Health has 50 clinics serving over 260,000 registered patients and is the largest private primary healthcare provider in NZ.

In 2014 Ranjna founded Gandhi Nivas, a family harm initiative that has seen amazing results. Ranjna has extensive involvement in charitable and community groups for which she received a QSM in 2009 and ONZM in 2017.

She sits on many advisory boards — Diversity Works NZ, Mental Health Foundation, Middlemore Foundation, Co of Women, Global Women, NZ Police National Ethnic Forum, CM Police advisory board and director of Bank of Baroda. She was past chair of the NZCIA Women’s Group, president of the Manukau Indian Association, Lotteries distribution committee, vice-chair of NZAL and a ministerial committee of NACEW.

Royal Reed

Royal Reed. Photo / Supplied

Royal Reed is a partner at Meredith Connell and founder of Prestige Law. She is an entrepreneur, public speaker, and social media influencer and On Being Bold founder. Royal completed legal studies in New Zealand, international policy studies in China, and negotiation skills and professional service firm management in the US. She also qualified as a mediator via LEADR NZ, arbitrator in Republic of China, legal interpreter, and a certified agile coach.

She has been the source of Asian market insight for organisations such as Kea New Zealand — where she serves on the global board. She also advises Luxury Network, Auckland Art Gallery, Land Information New Zealand, and many other private companies both locally and internationally.

She is a well-known face and name for most Chinese migrants in New Zealand through her public speaking and media influencer career. Her vlogs, social media platforms, and live stream appearances have a high volume of loyal fans.

Simon Moutter

Simon Moutter. Photo / Supplied

Simon was managing director of Spark New Zealand from 2012-2019. He was responsible for the overall leadership and strategic direction of Spark, through its various business divisions and brands which provide digital services to New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses.

He led the reinvention of Telecom to Spark, to better reflect the fast-changing new world of digital services in which the business now operates. Today Simon works as board member and operating partner to three privately owned companies — Smart Environmental Ltd, Agility CIS Ltd and Intellihub Ltd. He steers the management teams of these companies to help accelerate their growth. In addition, he is a director of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and chairman of the fashion start-up, Designer Wardrobe.

Sustainable Business Leadership Judging Advisor

Katie Beith

Katie Beith. Photo / Supplied

Katie joined Forsyth Barr in November 2021 as the head of ESG. Katie was previously with the New Zealand Super Fund as a senior investment strategist for responsible investment.

In that role, she was a key contributor to driving the fund’s climate change, revamped sustainable finance strategy and international engagement programme.

In addition, Katie has extensive experience in the international ESG community.

She currently serves on the external reporting board’s Stakeholder Advisory Panel (XRAP) and is a member of the NZ National Advisory Board for Impact Investing.