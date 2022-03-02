Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Deloitte Top 200: Judges Award - Air New Zealand

7 minutes to read
Greg Foran. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Greg Foran. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

During the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the staff at Air New Zealand have displayed commendable resilience and dedication. Amidst the uncertainty, Air New Zealanders developed a new philosophy: "Smile with your eyes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.