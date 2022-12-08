Deloitte Top 200 Index: Movement in the top 10

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards were held in Auckland this week.

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards were held in Auckland this week.

The high-level view of the Top 200 this year shows total revenues for Top 200 companies increasing by 9.8 per cent. This compares with a 0.5 per cent increase in 2021. Underlying earnings (ebitda) increased 16.8 per cent, and total profits after tax also increased 54.6 per cent year-on-year.

Year-on-year asset growth for the Top 30 finance companies matched last year’s figure of 5.7 per cent, with cumulative profits increasing by 34.0 per cent.

Click here for the Deloitte Top 200 Index tables

ANZ continues to be the largest bank with assets of $185b, ahead of second-placed ASB by $63b. ANZ also outpaces all other banks in terms of profit and equity.

The Deloitte Top 200 Index consists of New Zealand’s largest entities ranked by revenue. These include publicly listed companies, large unlisted entities, NZ subsidiaries and branches of overseas companies and the commercial operations of Māori entities. It also includes producer boards, co-operatives, local authority trading enterprises and state-owned enterprises.

General criteria

To be included in the Deloitte Top 200 Index or the Deloitte Top 30 Financial Institutions Index, entities must operate for a commercially determined profit and must be a for profit entity as defined by the External Reporting Board (XRB). The following general points apply to all the Deloitte Top 200 indices.

· The audited financial statements must be prepared as a going concern.

· The entities will generally but not always be liable for tax on earnings.

· Entities that have operated for less than 12 months are not included.

· Entities fully owned by another New Zealand entity are excluded if they are reported as a consolidated group.

· In some instances, where inclusion of separate results is deemed to be more meaningful because the entity in question competes with other similar New Zealand entities, and where separate figures are available, these have been used and the holding entity results excluded.

· N/A is used where figures were either not disclosed by the entity or could not be calculated from the disclosed information.

· An “-” indicates the entity was not ranked last year.

Deloitte Top 200 Index

The Deloitte Top 200 Index consists of New Zealand’s largest entities ranked by revenue. These entities include publicly-listed companies, large unlisted entities, New Zealand subsidiaries and branches of overseas companies and the commercial operations of Māori entities. It also includes producer boards, co-operatives, local authority trading enterprises and state-owned enterprises.

All figures are the latest available, verified and audited. We recognise that various entities evaluate their own performance using measures specific to their business. For comparability and simplicity we have adopted a relatively simple calculation methodology focusing on understood financial measures.

· Revenue: as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Comprehensive Income (excludes gross commission sales).

· EBITDA: earnings before net interest income/expense, tax, depreciation and amortisation and impairments of property, plant and equipment, right of use assets or intangible assets.

· EBIT: earnings before net interest income/expense and tax. Not shown for the financial institutions.

· Profit after tax: as disclosed in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

· Profit after tax %: calculated as profit after tax divided by revenue.

· Total assets: as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Financial Position. Includes current and non-current assets, investments, tangible and intangible assets, deferred tax assets and goodwill.

· Return on assets (ROA): calculated as profit after tax divided by average total assets over the period. Average total assets are calculated by adding the total assets at the beginning of a period to the total assets at the period’s end and dividing the result by two. For an entity that has operated for only one year the first year total assets figure is used as an approximate.

· Total equity: as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Financial Position including non-controlling (minority) interests. For New Zealand branches of overseas companies, the amount shown as owing to head office is deemed equity.

· Return on equity (ROE): calculated as profit after tax divided by average shareholder’s equity over the period. Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by adding the shareholders’ equity at the beginning of a period to the shareholders’ equity at the period’s end and dividing the result by two. For an entity that has operated for only one year the first year total equity figure is used as an approximate.

· Debt to equity ratio: calculated as total liabilities divided by shareholder’s equity as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Financial Position.

Deloitte Top 30 Financial Institutions Index

The Deloitte Top 30 Financial Institutions Index consists of New Zealand’s largest banks, finance and insurance companies ranked by total assets. These results are based on these entity’s legal set of accounts and not those accounts which include funds under management (i.e. accounts which include assets that are not legally owned by that entity but administered by it).

Deloitte Top 10 Māori Business Index

The Deloitte Top 10 Māori Business Index consists of New Zealand’s largest Māori entities ranked by total assets.

These results are for the ultimate holding entity, including both commercial and non-commercial operations and could be prepared under either ‘for profit’ or ‘public benefit entity (PBE)’ reporting regimes.

For an entity to qualify for the Deloitte Top 10 Māori Business Index, first the entity needs to identify themselves as Māori. Then we look more closely at four attributes; stakeholders, kaupapa, ownership and results – what we call the Māori business SKOR.

COVID-19 considerations

The on-going impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenging operational environment for everyone across Aotearoa New Zealand. The COVID-19 related disruption has continued to impact the business community and individual company performances and therefore may have also affected the ranking of some companies on the 2022 Top 200 indices.