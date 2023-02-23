Wine company Delegat Group has reported is first half result. Photo / File

Wine export company Delegat Group said improved sales drove a 2 per cent lift in its first half profit of $40.2 million.

The company said it was fortunate to have not incurred significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused widespread havoc across Hawke’s Bay earlier this month.

“The winery and vineyards, while incurring some surface flooding, have not been significantly affected,” the company said.

Delegat achieved operating revenue of $198.8 million, up 11 per cent, on record global case sales of 1,970,000 in the six-month period.

Revenue was also boosted by the favourable impact of a 4 per cent increase in global case sales, price increases implemented in the United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand, and a favourable foreign exchange impact.

Delegat said the group is on target to achieve global case sales for the full year to June 30 of 3,649,000 cases, which would be up 9 per cent on last year.

“Based on the prevailing exchange rates, the group forecasts the 2023 operating profit guidance in the range of $59m to $62m,” it said.

Delegat’s shares last traded at $9.22, having dropped by 31.6 per cent over the last 12 months.



