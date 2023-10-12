The Airforce base can't provide firefighting for large passenger planes. Photo / File

The Defence Force says it can’t offer Ōhakea is an alternate airport for diverted large planes because it doesn’t have enough firefighters.

Because of high attrition of rescue fire service staff, the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) is currently unable to maintain the level of rescue fire services that are required to support the arrival of large passenger aircraft around the clock, said a NZDF spokesperson.

But moves are being made to provide more coverage (for Rescue Fire Service Category 7) at the base.

The RNZAF is able to provide this category of service - which caters to Airbus A321s and Boeing 737s - between 6am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday and expects to expand this soon to include weekends.

The RNZAF is working with the Board of Airline Representatives to establish a mutually beneficial solution, the spokesperson said.

There was a national shortage of qualified personnel and very limited training options within New Zealand which continued to restrict our ability to develop and sustain a 24/7 capability.

‘‘The RNZAF is aware of the concerns that have been raised, but a full solution is beyond the current scope of resources. We continue to seek a solution that is acceptable and sustainable for all parties.’'

As part of a pre-election wishlist, aviation groups are pushing for the next government to ensure the RNZAF base at Ōhakea is locked in as an alternative airport for long-haul planes if they can’t land at Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Long-haul airlines that nominate Ōhakea as their alternate save more than a tonne of fuel and eight tonnes of carbon emissions for every service arriving in New Zealand. Ōhakea’s unavailability at times has already hit airlines.

Last year, Covid-19 meant the base’s firefighting capability sometimes wasn’t sufficient to handle some Air New Zealand return flights from New York that had Ōhakea as a backup if they couldn’t land at Auckland.

In a joint push, airports and airlines say that, for the past year, Ōhakea has had insufficient rescue fire resources to provide the backup service.

“Airlines unable to nominate Ōhakea carry fewer passengers, carry less freight, and burn more carbon than they need to. Airlines already meet the costs of nomination – the solution lies in resource allocation,” NZ Airports Association and the Board of Airline Representatives of NZ says as part of the wishlist for the next government.

Additional rescue fire resources for the base would enable significant carbon reductions and cost savings for air services, airports and airlines say.

