Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Retailer H&J Smith confirms closure, job losses of 220

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
H&J Smith in Invercargill - the biggest retail presence in Southland. Photo / Supplied

H&J Smith in Invercargill - the biggest retail presence in Southland. Photo / Supplied

The worst fears for one of New Zealand’s longest-established retailers, H&J Smith, have been realised in a move one expert calls “deeply saddening”.

The Invercargill-headquartered business tonight confirmed it will close its southern department stores

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business