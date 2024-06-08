Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Deep fakes and the new frontier in scams - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Deep fakes are the new frontier in scamming and every New Zealander needs to be vigilant, writes Diana Clement. Photo / Getty Images

Deep fakes are the new frontier in scamming and every New Zealander needs to be vigilant, writes Diana Clement. Photo / Getty Images

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Prior to that she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business