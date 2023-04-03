Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Declining Yellow directory business changes hands, again

Matt Nippert
By
2 mins to read
In its heyday, the Yellow Pages tomes were a fixture of New Zealand households. Photo / NZME

In its heyday, the Yellow Pages tomes were a fixture of New Zealand households. Photo / NZME

Yellow, the telephone directory business at the centre of one of the biggest New Zealand busts of the Global Financial Crisis, has again been sold.

Companies Office filings show Nasdaq-listed Thryv took possession of all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business