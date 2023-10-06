Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Decision time: Downtown Car Park sale, Hobson St flyover demolition

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
A petition has been launched to stop the sale of the Downtown carpark building.

A petition has been launched to stop the sale of the Downtown carpark building.

Auckland Council’s governing body is this month due to discuss selling the publicly-owned Downtown Car Park to a $3 billion-plus listed landlord - a plan which might include demolishing the Hobson St flyover near the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business