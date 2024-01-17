Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

December retail spending takes a sharper hit than expected

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
Electronic card spending fell at the end of last year which might be bad news for retail. Photo / 123rf

Electronic card spending fell at the end of last year which might be bad news for retail. Photo / 123rf

Retail spending in December was down on last year despite population growth and steep price rises, a sign many households have put away their credit cards.

Spending was down 0.6 per cent on the same

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business