Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Debt repayment off table for farmers this season as agri-economy pressure builds

By
4 mins to read
The average Waikato-Bay of Plenty dairy farm's total debt servicing costs rose 45 per cent this year.

The average Waikato-Bay of Plenty dairy farm's total debt servicing costs rose 45 per cent this year.

The country’s biggest farm lender ANZ Bank says some customers are seeking to put off debt repayment, as lower farmgate returns and rising interest rates and costs put big question marks around cashflows and working

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business