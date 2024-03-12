Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Debt-laden Synlait Milk hits all-time low - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Synlait Milk fell 4c or 5.33 per cent to 71c – its lowest level since listing in July 2013.

Synlait Milk fell 4c or 5.33 per cent to 71c – its lowest level since listing in July 2013.

The New Zealand sharemarket was in a lacklustre mood and posted a near half per cent fall, with debt-laden Synlait Milk hitting a new all-time low.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was on a gradual slide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business