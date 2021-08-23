Debt-free Steel and Tube back in black with $16m profit

NZX listed Steel and Tube has issued is annual result. Photo / File

Steel and Tube is back in the black after reporting a net profit of $16.1 million, driven by a rebound in the economy and increasing demand for steel across a number of sectors in the June year.

That compares with last year's $60m loss, which was hit by the impact of Covid-19 and non-trading adjustments worth $58.1m.

Revenue for the latest June year gained up 15 per cent to $480.0m while earnings before interest and tax improved significantly to $21.8m.

The company said it had strengthened its balance sheet, with all debt repaid and $25.0m in net cash at year end of the year, making it well placed as New Zealand re-entered a level 4 Covid-19 lockdown.

Steel and Tube announced an unimputed final dividend declared of 3.29 cents per share, taking total dividends to 4.5 cents per share.

The company said its turnaround in earnings was also driven by some strategic initiatives which delivered significant structural cost reductions.

Steel and Tube said it now had a strong financial platform to invest in targeted organic growth initiatives and market opportunities.

Chief executive Mark Malpass said it had been a challenging year for many businesses.

"Economic activity increased steadily across the year, with a strong recovery in residential construction and infrastructure activity, an uplift in commercial tenders and more recent growth in manufacturing," he said.

"We are now seeing the benefits of our strategic initiatives and particularly our investment in our people and digital technology," he said.

Steel and Tube operates across two divisions, namely distribution and infrastructure.

Distribution performed well with growth in sales and gross margins while operating costs reduced.

Infrastructure volumes increased with gross margin improvements from the cost out programme being partially offset with competitive pricing pressure in some areas.

Increased activity had been seen in the second half as infrastructure and large commercial projects come back on stream.

The company is one of New Zealand's biggest importers of all goods by tonnes or weight.

Stainless steel, pipe and cable supports, chain and rigging, roofing and cladding, purlins, fastenings, mesh and reinforcing steel and chain and rigging are all sold by the company which supplies to the commercial, infrastructure, industrial, rural, retail and residential markets.

"We are now seeing the benefits of our strategic initiatives and particularly our investment in our people and digital technology. We have seen improvements in all areas, with volumes, revenue and margins recovering across the year and a strong pipeline of secured work," he said.

Malpass said that since 2017, the company had cut its branch numbers from 50 to 26 and that had helped save costs. Digital web stores had been set up to encourage more online shopping, he said.

Steel & Tube employs about 850 people in New Zealand, down from 1100 people around 18 months ago.

Operating costs had been cut by around 13 per cent which equated to $12.5m, Malpass said.

"We've been able to grow our earnings and that's significant," he said.

Steel & Tube either buys steel from NZ Steel owned by Bluescope in Australia and imports from other countries, particularly Asia.

Looking ahead, Malpass said forward market indicators pointed to sustained activity levels and there was a positive market backdrop across Steel and Tube's diversified market positions.

"Manufacturing has been picking up, rural is performing well, there is strength in residential construction and infrastructure, and tenders are now coming through in the commercial space," he said.

The company has a strong pipeline of secured contract work and has identified positive growth opportunities in a range of sectors and is well positioned to take advantage of these.