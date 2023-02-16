Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Deal making expected to be tougher in 2023

Tamsyn Parker
By
4 mins to read
Merger and acquisition deals will still get done in 2023 but they will be harder and take longer. Photo / NZME

Merger and acquisition deals will still get done in 2023 but they will be harder and take longer. Photo / NZME

Merger and acquisition deals will be harder to get over the line and take longer this year, according to experts at a major financial firm.

Neil Millar and John Conlan, head of corporate partners at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business